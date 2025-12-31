Woman’s Estranged Sister Ignored Years Of Her Pain, So When Her Sister Asked For Help, She Decided To Stop Being The Family’s Emotional Caretaker

Family bonds can be complicated, especially when old wounds never fully heal.

For one woman, those wounds resurfaced the moment her estranged sister suddenly needed emotional support.

And after years of being ignored during her own darkest moments, she wasn’t sure she owed her sister any kindness in return.

AITA ignoring my sister I have struggled with mental health my entire life. My dad always targeted me because I am the exact image of my mother, who left when I was 9 years old.

This woman is no stranger to caregiving, even during hardship.

I have been my dad’s caregiver for basically my entire life. I am now 27 and was still living with him, but he just passed at the age of 63. I faced a ton of mistreatment, but I still love my dad. More than anything, especially now that he has passed.

She’s always felt like her sister was never really there for her.

Whenever I have reached out to my sister regarding what I experienced, she left me on read and didn’t care. Now that he has passed, she texts me similar pains.

So she decides she’s done dropping everything for people who never do the same.

I am not responding because she was never there for me, but she is making me feel bad for not being there for her. AITA?

Now her sister will finally know how she felt all those years.

What did Reddit think?

A professional really needs to provide some unbiased support to both of them.

Sometimes you simply don’t have the tools to provide help to someone who needs it, especially if that someone has hurt you in the past.

Maybe both of these people have just been pushed too far.

At the end of the day, maybe her sister deserved to feel how it feels to be ignored.

After a lifetime of one-sided support, this woman was finally done tolerating it.

She couldn’t rewrite the past, but she could set strong boundaries for her future.

