Woman’s Family Tried To Force A Babysitting Job On Her Birthday Weekend, So She Said No And Exposed Their Manipulative Tactics

AITA For not being guilt tripped into babysitting? I am 22 years old, and I’ve been a daycare provider for a couple of years now. The past month or so I have lost my job and have been looking for another one in a different field because unfortunately childcare doesn’t pay too much.

So apparently my older cousin, who I don’t have a good relationship with, needs a babysitter because she has gotten into a fight with her child’s father, resulting in a restraining order. She works from 6 a.m.–3 p.m. and needs some help. My mom had called me and asked, and I said yes, I’d do it just for that day.

Come to find out, my cousin and mom basically came up with a whole babysitting arrangement behind my back and basically just expected me to do it. I had told them no because I have been paid under the table before when it comes to babysitting, and it just can’t compare to a full-time job. Well, yesterday was my birthday!

And even though I did not have very many plans that day, my boyfriend and best friend planned on taking me out this weekend. My mom had called and asked me to babysit. I did hesitate to tell her no because, well, she’s my mom… and I have a hard time telling her no. So my best friend had explained to my mom they had made plans for me and that I also simply just didn’t want to.

My mom, in her passive-aggressive tone, said, “I won’t ask you to do anything no more,” and sent me $50. It’s now 6 a.m., and I’m getting calls from my cousin still expecting me to babysit. She said my mom never told her I wasn’t gonna do it. I made up a story and said I was already drinking and that I couldn’t.

Now my mom is calling me, guilt-tripping me, saying how she could lose her job and that she doesn’t have anyone to watch the baby, and basically hung up in my face. I feel horrible for saying no, but I really wanna enjoy my birthday weekend. I’m thinking of calling back and just saying forget it and just go babysit, but I don’t know if I should. AITA?

