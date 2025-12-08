Woman’s Father Urges Her to Sell Her Late Grandmother’s $10K Sapphire Jewelry For Cash, But She Refuses To Let Go Of The Heirloom

One young woman inherited her late grandmother’s jewelry after her mother passed away, including a sapphire necklace and earring set worth around $10,000.

AITA for not wanting to sell my grandmother’s jewlery? So, for context I am 24f. I own my house and my car, and have about 35k in the bank. so for my age I think i am off to a pretty good start. anyway, my dad is 72m and has about 5k-10k to his name. he lives with my sister in her house and owns his car as well. my grandmother died when I was 12 and left her jewelery to my mother, who died 2 years ago. sooo she left all her jewelry to me.

One of the most expensive pieces, a beautiful necklace and earring set with sapphires, is likely worth somewhere around 10k. Since I’ve come into possession of it, my dad has been advising me to sell it. i personally dont feel like i should. Not only because the value will likely increase with time, but because it was my grandmother’s.

I feel a deep sense of wanting to maintain the “legacy” lol. I might want to hand it down to my own daughter in the future. My dad doesn’t understand. he says its not my style and ill never wear it so why would I want to keep it? we could use the money. whats the point of just letting the jewelery sit around for years? Hes right, I will likely never wear it. I wouldn’t have anywhere to wear it to regardless lol.

I also get where hes coming from, especially since hes older and worried about his and my future. His future in my sister’s home is unstable as im not sure they will be able to complete their 30yr mortgage in the alloted time. Theyre not very responsible. My dad also wants a new car, which I understand as well. his car is ok but has a lot of miles on it and is kinda old. buying a new car would likely be his last car.

I also need to do a lot of work on my house, which will likely dip a lot into my savings. AITA for not wanting to sell it? Or should i, to help him out and pad my bank account?

Reddit ruled NTA, saying her father’s financial struggles don’t entitle him to her inheritance.

