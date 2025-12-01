Woman’s Landlord Trashed Her Food Before The Lease Ended, So She Got Revenge By Leaving A Rotten Surprise Hidden Around The Apartment

Landlords should always honor a tenant’s lease and property.

This woman still had 5 days on her lease.

But her landlord threw away her food and brought out her stuff onto the porch.

Her complaint was dismissed, so she decided to teach them a lesson they’d never forget.

Slum Lord Payback About 15 years ago, I had a 5-year-old and an infant. We lived in Texas in these awful apartments. The AC rarely worked, and there was a huge roach infestation we couldn’t get rid of. There was flooding, molds… You get the point.

This woman moved into a new apartment.

Our lease was finally coming to an end. We stayed at our new apartment the first night to enjoy the AC. We planned on finishing the small stuff the following day. To my surprise, when we arrived, they had moved all of the appliances to another unit. They had just emptied my freezer into trash bags. The worst part is they put the bags on our porch in the Texas heat.

She was mad to learn what the landlord did, so she tried to complain.

I was annoyed and marched right to the leasing office. They claimed they thought we had finished moving out and said it was a misunderstanding. They also said they needed the appliances for a new move-in. They refused to compensate for the hundreds of dollars in meat they ruined. Knowing dang well there were still 5 days left on our lease.

She and her boyfriend decided to get back at them.

So, my boyfriend and I took the chicken. We placed it throughout the apartment in places they wouldn’t normally look. Like the vents, behind the toilet tanks, etc. Remember, the AC didn’t work, and it was hot that summer.

They went back and noticed how the apartment stank badly.

We went back a week later, and they had the door wide open. Maybe trying to air it out? I couldn’t even get past the door due to the smell and all the flies. Never got an invoice or my deposit back. But I bet they had trouble renting that apartment out for some time.

Sometimes, revenge smells sweeter than justice.

