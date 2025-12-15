Woman’s Rescue Dog Gets Scared And Jumps Up At Her Mother-In-Law, So Now Their Mother-In-Law Wants Her To Pay To Fix Her Broken Ankle Bracelet

Some dogs are really friendly, but other dogs can get scared and defensive pretty easily.

If you had a rescue dog that got scared easily, would you be willing to pay to replace or fix anything the dog happened to break?

In this story, one woman’s mother-in-law wants her pay to fix a broken ankle bracelet, but she doesn’t want to pay and isn’t even sure her dog is to blame.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to pay a 100$ bill from my Sisters in laws? So my sister and I planned a family vacation together. We rented a big house for both our families. It was me, my wife, our 1 year old, our dog, and my sister with her husband and their two kids who are 5 and 3. The house was big enough that her in laws stayed with us during the first week and our parents came in the second week. Our dog is a rescue she is very sweet but gets nervous around new people. She knows both our families really well and loves the kids and my brother in law but she had never met his parents before. So we made it clear that she would always be leashed when they were around and that my wife or I would always be there.

Her MIL didn’t follow directions.

Two days into the trip my sister’s MIL told me she is great with dogs and asked me if she could give her a treat. I said yes but I explained exactly how to do it safely. I told her to get down low so she would not tower over the dog and to move slowly. She said okay but immediately did the opposite. She leaned over her and reached down and the dog got scared and jumped up on her. I pulled the dog back right away and told her that for the rest of the week it would be better if she did not try to interact with the dog. She seemed fine with that so I thought that was the end of it.

She overheard a conversation.

Two days later everyone else was out. It was just me, our baby, Sisters MIL+FIL and one of the older kids in the house. I was on the floor playing with my kid when I heard them talking very loudly at the dining table. It was that kind of loud where it feels like they actually want you to hear it. They were saying things like we will have to get it repaired when we get home and maybe we can find someone cheap to fix it. I could not really ignore it so I asked what was broken and what needed fixing.

It was about a broken ankle bracelet.

She said that one of the kids had brought her her broken ankle bracelet. She said she was not sure what happened. Maybe it broke while she was on the trampoline or bumped into sonething, or maybe it was when the dog jumped at her earlier that week. I said oh okay that sucks and left it at that. Nobody mentioned it again and the topic never came up once for the next 4 days that they stayed.

Her MIL has some nerve!

Fast forward two weeks after the vacation. My sister called me and said her in laws had a bracelet repaired and now they wanted me to send them 100 dollars for the repair. I was honestly shocked. I called my sisters MIL right away and asked what that was about. She said she thought it must have been the dog when she jumped up on her.

She isn’t going to pay the bill.

I reminded her that she ignored my clear instructions and that she was not even sure if it was the dog since she had mentioned several other reasons. I told her that if she had talked to me honestly during the trip and said she thought my dog broke it I might have helped pay. But she said nothing, waited two weeks, and then sent the bill. So I told her no, I was not paying. Now she is upset and told my sister I am a jerk So Reddit. AITA?

Her MIL is being unreasonable. Even if it were the dog, it was still her MIL’s fault.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The dog probably didn’t break it.

The MIL should’ve followed directions.

She messed up. These are the consequences.

This person thinks her MIL is lying.

The dog didn’t break it; incompetence did.

