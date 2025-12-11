Worker Asks For Basic Office Accessories At Her New Employer, So When The Supply Worker Rudely Says No, She Makes Her Workspace The Envy Of The Office

Every new business goes through growing pains and the workers may bear the brunt of the annoying inconveniences.

See how this worker dealt with a rude support department.

Can’t get simple office accessories? I’ll bring my own 12-13 years ago, on my very first job, I was hired as a network administrator at a newly established state-owned company. Everything was new there, including processes to request office accessories. So I was settled in a office room with bare minimum office accessories. So I wrote down several simple items to request them from the support department (at then, it was just a guy, later it turned into a ~30 people department).

Her request was more than reasonable.

Items included simple things such as, facial tissues, a cloth hanger (it was winter and I had nowhere to put my jacket), headset, 3 colors of pen, and a white board and markers and a wiper. The support department guy took a look at the list and continued with excuses about each item: Facial tissue are not for non-managers, Pens you can request only blue, once a week, if you bring the previous empty pen, Whiteboard and it’s accessories are also for managers, So is the clothes hanger (like, non-managers are not allowed to have a jacket?) And for the headset, he just laughed, like, welcome to a state-owned company young one. I realized how different the desks of non-managers and managers are. It was these simple things. And I really didn’t care about buying them myself; I just was wondering why others haven’t yet.

Then she got a brilliant idea to make the higher-ups look bad.

So the next day I came with a facial tissue box with a beautiful design, a really good short cloth hanger for near my seat, good pens of all colors, and a light white glass as white board + some markers to hang behind my chair, my own gaming headset, and a nice plate full of my hand chosen sweets. My chair looked PERFECT! I really mean it. specially when all other desks in other rooms were just copy-pastes of the same sick idea. It was even looking better than managers desks. By the end of that day, every manager and non-manager that came to my room, their first impression was, looking jealously to everything for several seconds, and then ask me how did support department gave me these items? My answer? Just normally, with some proud in my tone, replying, “The company’s rules are written by beggars. These are my own and It cost me nothing to make my room look like this.”

Now she can claim victory.

The next day, the support department guy came to my room and told me, take all your own stuff home, I will give you the same as everyone. I replied, But I’m not a manager.” He said we changed the rules, everyone deserves these things now.

Here is what folks are saying.

Yikes. I write with either a fountain pen or a Sharpie pen. (.5 mm if you’re wondering).

True. Not sure what the point is.

Wow that’s horrible. I hate that stuff.

It’s a nice sin.

I wonder where this person works.

I wish companies would learn that this nonsense doesn’t improve a company’s profits.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.