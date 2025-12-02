Workers At A Store Got Tired Of Making Change For Customers With Big Bills, So They Went To A Bank And Got All $5 And $1 Bills To Give Change

If you’ve ever worked as a cashier, you know that one customer who wants to break a large bill can mess up your till and ruin your whole day.

Because some people mistook us for a bank and complained, corporate changed the policy on $50 and $100s. “Despite the big bold sign, almost everyone with $50s and $100s thinks they don’t need no stinking bank and will just go to us to get that big bill broken down. Well it keeps wiping out our tills when they raise a fuss and eventually they called corporate. Their response was to have us rescind the policy and… carry more money in the tills.

Obviously they have never worked a till in their lives otherwise they would know why we don’t carry disgusting amounts of money in the register. But they didn’t tell us we needed $20s and $10s. So we decide to start some malicious compliance. We go to the bank and we get dozens of $5s and $1s… and we wait.

First person walks in and smugly places down a $100. His change is $95. Here we go! I start singing the Schoolhouse Rock song. Five ten fifteen twenty twenty five… he gets nineteen $5s. He asks where the $20s are and I tell him “We are out. People keep paying with $50s and $100s and wipe out the $10s and $20s.” Second person comes in and pays for a $0.50 cookie with a $50. When he gets nine fives he says he wanted twenties. I inform him that he could always go to a bank. This continues for four more people. Take THAT.”

