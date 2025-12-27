Working Wife’s Lazy Husband Wanted Her To Cook For Him After She’d Come Home Exhausted, So She Told Him To Take Care Of Himself For Once

Great relationships start with empathy but not in this case!

AITA for cooking for husband less and less frequently? My husband (56M) pretty much expects me (60F) to cook for him every day and has been getting more and more vociferous and angry about as time goes on.

We’ve been married eight years and my work schedule has changed numerous times since we got married. When we got married, I was working noon to 8:30pm, so I could have a leisurely morning, make breakfast/lunch/brunch, go to work, then come home and make dinner, too. In the beginning, he used to have dinner ready for me when I got home.

I later changed to a 10pm to 6:30am shift, and I could still cook at least two meals a day. I liked that shift because I was able to stop at the grocery store on the way home for the sale/clearance produce. Then, I changed to a 4am to noon shift which was also still fine and I had the time and energy to cook. Times goes on, more schedule changes. I currently, and for the past several years, have worked 5pm to 1:30am.

I get home, we talk for a bit and spend some time together, maybe watch one of our favorite streaming shows, then go to bed at 2:30 or 3am. He actually stay up until 4am or later and gets up at noon. I usually am awake by 10 or 11am, because it takes me a long time to fall asleep. Lately he’s been increasingly angry because I don’t cook foods the way was used to, growing up in Pennsylvania with a heavy Amish influence.

I grew up in California, mostly. My mom is from LA and my father was from southern New Mexico. So Mexican is my go-to food. And fresh produce is heavily featured. I’m also part Czech and part British and part German, so I do like those foods. But husband has been getting literally angry when I don’t prepare a dish exactly as he expected it, when I have no experience with his culture at all. The main issue about me cooking less frequently is because of my work schedule, not because of his meal preferences. So, AITA for telling him to cook his own effing food?

