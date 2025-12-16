Young Men Are Going From Slobs To Best Dressed, And The Internet Is Here For The Trend

The old saying, “The Clothes Make The Man,” is making a comeback with a new trend that is flooding not just the Internet, but real life, too.

Young men are giving up their sweatpants and casual clothes and donning a wardrobe that looks much better, primarily focused on wearing the quarter-zip shirts.

It is a trend that everyone really seems to support!

This TikToker showed what a difference a change of clothes can make in his video, where he begins dressed in a Nike Teck outfit and puts on some really nice duds. The caption to the video says, “Transitioning from a YN to a Quarter Zip.”

You love to see it.

The caption of the video says, “Tag someone that should stop to be a YN and become a young man.” For those who don’t know, YN means “Young *N-Word*” and it has been associated with misbehaving young men.

It is amazing what a change of clothes can do.

As the video plays, the young man shows himself ironing his new clothes, then putting them on. Wow! What a difference.

I always thought I dressed ok, but this guy looks amazing. Maybe I need to get a quarter zip.

No matter what someone is doing in life, it is never too late to change things up and start living the right way.

I hope this trend really catches on and everyone adopts it.

And hopefully, it doesn’t fade away like so many other trends.

Watch the full video below to see the stunning transformation.

The people in the comments seem to love it as well.

This person says quarter zips are old, which is true, but they are also timeless.

I love the way the guy in the video looked too.

Yup, he is going places.

This is a trend we can all get behind.

