Young Woman Got Yelled At For Not Giving Her Dad Some Privacy In His Own Bedroom, So She Told Her Mom That It’s Not Her Responsibility To Cater For Her Grown Dad’s Needs

People are entitled to their privacy in their own rooms.

This young woman got scolded for being in her mom and dad’s room and not giving her dad some privacy to change. The argument got a bit tense, and her mom chimed in.

Read below for the full story.

AITA for saying it’s not my job to prevent my dad yelling at me? I (18fF have a dad (64M) with a temper. He’s always had this boundary about me talking to my mom while he gets changed, so I always leave the room to give him privacy. Recently, he would ask for privacy, and if I didn’t move at that exact second, he would blow up at me and wouldn’t even express why with words.

Today, I was talking with my mom on her bed, my dad comes in, asks to get changed, I sit up, and he blocks my only exit from the room. Then he starts yelling about how we’re giving him no privacy. We’re not even bothering to close the window blinds, which he never asked about before that very moment. He yelled at my mom and me for not respecting him.

Ten min later my mom has tried to reason with him, and I’ve left the room by then. I went back to talk to my mom and she started telling me it’s my job to ask if he needs privacy the second he enters his bedroom to keep him from getting upset. I say that it’s not my responsibility to cater to a grown man’s feelings just because he has a problem with a situation. My mom is now yelling at me and calling me selfish. AITA for saying it’s not my responsibility to ask if he needs me to leave every time he walks in a room?

