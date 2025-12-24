Young Woman Hid New Relationship From Late Partner’s Mother After Years Of Harassment, But Now She Feels Guilt And Questions Whether She Did The Right Thing

Grief can get real complicated when the people tied to it refuse to let you move forward.

So, what would you do if the mother of your late fiancé repeatedly told you she could not handle you dating again, even years after his death?

Would you stay single for the sake of his memory? Or would you keep your private life private to prevent hurting her?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and is not ready to tell his mother the truth.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA For Lying To My Late Fiancé Mom About Dating Again So, back in 2021, my fiancé passed away very unexpectedly. We had been together for almost 3 years, and our relationship was toxic to say the least. When we were good, we were great, but when we would fight, it was terrible… I did love him, though, that’s why I stayed. Anyway, so after he passed his mom, who never really liked me, no matter how much I kissed her ***, would one minute like me and lean on me.

His mother’s attitude changes often.

Unfortunately, then the next thing she’d send me was long messages accusing me of all sorts of stuff and kinda threatening me. This went on for about a year, maybe longer, after his passing. She eventually stopped. One thing she kept accusing me of was dating/already seeing new people BECAUSE my fiancé’s best friend and I would text about how we missed him and reminisce on old times together!

She still sees his mother sometimes.

I was 21 at the time of his passing, 2 years after his death I met a very sweet guy I told him I wasn’t ready to date yet and we would just be friends. We became very close, and after a couple of months, we began dating. By this point, it had been almost 3 years since his passing. Now I still occasionally see his mom, or she calls me, she always makes a point to tell me she couldn’t handle it if I started dating again, and she prays I wouldn’t.

Now, she doesn’t know what to do.

It’s been almost 5 years since his passing, and she thinks I’m still single. Even my mom, who watched what all she put me through, told me not to tell her because my mom knows she’ll put me through **** for dating again, no matter how much time has passed! I feel terrible for lying to her…. But honestly, I don’t wanna tell her cause she really acts as if it would devastate her. I get told by others I’m just protecting her, but I feel like I’m being bad for not telling the truth. AITA?

Wow! There’s a lot to unpack in this story.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think she should do.

According to this comment, she should block her.

Here’s someone who thinks she should move on.

She should consider this.

Yet another person who says to block her.

They both need to move on.

It sounds like they’re trying to keep his memory alive by staying in contact, but at this point, it’s not worth it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.