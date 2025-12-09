Young Woman Refused To Co-Sign Her Mom’s Mortgage, So Her Mom Snapped And Threatened To Cut Her Off Completely

Parents should never pressure their kids into risky financial moves.

ATIAH for not co-singing on my mothers mortgage. I just turned 18 in July. My mother, who is 48, and her boyfriend are planning to buy a house in a location where I really don’t want to live. Since I’m currently living rent-free, however, this isn’t my decision to make right now. I previously gave my mother $2,800 as a loan for the down payment and other house-buying expenses.

My mother recently called me and said I had to put my name on the house title. I was hesitant because I didn’t fully understand the implications for me. I asked why I would need to speak with the bank’s mortgage representative. I specifically asked if this meant I would be co-signing the mortgage as well. She paused, seemed hesitant to tell me, and then confirmed that I would be co-signing.

I immediately told her I would not do it. She became very angry, claiming that I refuse to help her with anything. My decision comes from the fact that cosigning would be a major financial burden and could seriously jeopardize my future plans.

Following the argument, she sent me some mean texts stating that because she has paid for me my whole life, she hopes I never have to ask her for help because she won’t give it. She also claims that co-signing is “not that big of a deal.” I’m not stupid. I know this is a big deal and could affect my future. She also claimed she’d take my name off the mortgage and replace it with her boyfriend’s name. I don’t think it’s that easy. It’s easier said than done.

I have a job and I’ve offered to help with rent, but she says no. She wants me to be an adult in this situation, but still tries to control aspects of my life. She said she wouldn’t let me have a relationship with my boyfriend anymore just because I was having a bad day, and she automatically assumed it was because of him. It’s irrelevant, but I feel as if she still wants control of me. I love my mom, but this is too far.

