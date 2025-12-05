YouTube Vlogger Goes To Nepal For A Vacation And Accidently Gets Caught Up In The Middle Of A Major Political Uprising

Traveling is supposed to be fun and relaxing, even if you do it for a living as a vlogger.

When this British YouTuber was visiting Nepal on September 8th, 2025, however, he got way more than he bargained for.

His video begins with him talking to a local, and he says, “I’m from England.”

To which she replies, “So, how long have you been here in Nepal?”

He answers, “One Day.”

Immediately, the video cuts to him looking scared and running away from something.

The caption at the top of the video changes to, “His “One Day.””

He happened to be in Nepal when the youth of the country held a revolution to take over the country. There were fires, violence, and other very dangerous things happening all around him.

The description of his video reads, “From Tourist to Reporter in One Day.”

TikTok/sijan.shakya5The video continues with multiple cuts that show him running away from danger, hiding with crowds of locals, and generally just trying to survive this terrifying event.

I can’t imagine having to go through this!

Fortunately, he managed to stay safe and get out in the end.

Watch the full video to see for yourself.

The people loved his story and even made some jokes about it.

This person says a movie needs to be made about it.

He definitely has an amazing story to tell.

Exactly, he is a journalist whether he likes it or not.

What a terrifying experience.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁