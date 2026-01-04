66-Year-Old Star Of “The Golden Bachelor” Said He Only Dates Women Between The Ages Of 45-60, And This Fan Thinks That’s Nonsense

Let’s just say that this guy’s comments didn’t go over very well…

A TikTokker named Tess posted a video and responded to comments that Mel Owens, the star of The Golden Bachelor, made on a podcast about the age range he’s interested in for potential partners.

Tess started her video by playing a clip of Owens on the podcast while she listened intently.

Owens said, “They ask me, ‘What’s your preferences?’ So I just said 45 to 60, just being honest. And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, ‘You know, if they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them.’”

Owens added, “Well, got to be fit, because I’m staying in shape, and work out and stuff. And I told them, ‘Try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs, you know, that kind of stuff, right?’”

And then it was Tess’s turn to talk…

She told viewers, “The whole tone of The Golden Bachelor is that it’s supposed to feel wholesome and very second-chance-at-love.”

Tess continued, “It’s not supposed to feel like some guy being like, ‘okay, I want hot ladies from 45 to 60, and if they’re older than 60, I’m cutting them.’”

She added, “Just feels in poor taste and doesn’t make me excited to watch this season.”

