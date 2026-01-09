A Bad Breakup Left A Teenager Devastated, So Her Friend Group Went To Her Ex’s Workplace And Covered All Of Their Glasses In Lipstick

Teen heartbreak can bring out the pettiest instincts in even the most reasonable people.

So when a woman got dumped in a spectacularly awful way, her crew decided to get creative with their revenge.

What followed was a lipstick-fueled plan aimed straight at her ex’s least favorite part of his job — washing the dishes.

Read on for the full story!

My friend’s BF broke up with her, enjoy washing all those glasses Around 15 years ago, my friend’s BF broke up with her in a really crappy way. I honestly don’t remember the details; it was just dumb teenager stuff.

It was time for revenge!

He worked part time as a dishwasher at a restaurant, and had complained that washing glasses with lipstick on the rim was the thing he hated the most.

We knew he worked on Saturday mornings, so the following Saturday we went there for brunch and just ordered a bunch of juices, smoothies, coffees, fresh glasses of water, etc. We would apply a fresh layer of lipstick before drinking in any of them.

Diabolical!

He must have hated his shift. It was very petty, but my friend was feeling way better after.

Now this is petty revenge perfectly executed.

What did Reddit think?

This must have been quite the sight to behold for the server.

This fellow food service worker knows firsthand just how stubborn a good lipstick stain can be!

Petty revenge? More like genius revenge!

Why not take the revenge a step further?

This plan may not have solved all her problems, but it sure did help give her a laugh when she really needed it.

Petty revenge is best served with friends by your side!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.