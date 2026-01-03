A Barista Dealt With A Customer Who Didn’t Like His Drinks, But He Didn’t Believe It When They Said They Don’t Have A Microwave

Did the guy in this story really ask this question…?

AITA for refusing to microwave a customer’s drinks? “I’m a barista. A guy came back in told my coworker that we didn’t make his drinks hot enough. He didn’t ask us to make it extra hot, but whatever, sometimes people forget. Even if it was pre-2020, I can’t really take back the drinks to warm them up, especially if customers took a sip out of it. My coworker isn’t too good with confrontations like this, so I sort of took over.

Me: I’m so sorry about that! I’ll make you new drinks right away. C: No can’t you just microwave it for me? Me: I’m sorry, we do not have a microwave. C: [points to a dessert warmer] Then what is that? Can’t you use that to warm my drinks up?

Me: That’s a dessert warmer, not a microwave. We don’t have any microwaves. (Besides, the cups don’t fit inside the dessert warmers.) I’m happy to make you new drinks. C: Why can’t you just microwave them for me? Me: Due to the health hazard, I can’t take the drinks back. I can get in trouble for taking them back.

We keep repeating this over and over… Now there’s a line forming behind him and I’m getting a little frustrated. Then the customer goes “just show me where the microwave is in the back so I can do it myself!!!” I think to myself, “why the hell would I let you in the back if I’ve been saying we don’t have a microwave and I can get in so much more trouble for letting someone in the back?” Luckily I held my tongue. After 2 or 3 more minutes of this, he finally agrees to “let” me make one new drink for him and he goes “I just don’t want you guys to lose money.” I was baffled because he was holding up the line by doing this. I was telling some friends about this recently, and some stranger commented how I’m a bad barista for not doing what he wanted us to do.”

