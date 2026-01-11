January 11, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Beachgoer Filmed A Man Proposing To A Woman By The Ocean And We’re All Getting Emotional. – ‘Literally sobbing over here.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Some people can be so emotional…

And, hey, there’s nothing wrong with that!

A woman named Zoe posted a video on TikTok that captured a man getting down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend on a beach.

Zoe filmed her face and told viewers, “Literally sobbing over here.”

And then, folks found out why the TikTokker was so emotional.

Zoe turned her camera around and a man was on one knee proposing to his girlfriend next to the water.

Zoe was worked up about witnessing the proposal.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Can’t even crash out at the beach no more! Help me find them.”

Check out the video.

And guess what?!?!

The woman in the video is named Amber and she posted a video on TikTok from the same day that showed viewers her perspective of the big event.

In the video’s text overlay, Amber wrote, “Vlogging my day. Completely clueless I’m about to get proposed to.”

Check it out!

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Who doesn’t get misty-eyed at something like this?

