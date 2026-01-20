January 20, 2026 at 2:48 am

A Bunny Has A Unique Way Of Telling Her Owners She’s Ready To Get Out Of Her Bedroom

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve always heard that bunnies make great pets AND that they’re pretty darn smart…

And this video proves it!

A woman named Faith showed TikTok viewers how her bunny lets her know that she’s ready to get out and play.

In the video, Faith walked down a hallway toward a barrier in a doorway.

The text overlay reads, “Our house bunny knocks on the gate to let us know when she’s ready to leave her bedroom.”

The video then shows the bunny waiting to come out and play!

The video’s caption reads, “She’s a character!”

Take a look at the video.

She’s a character! #bunny #housebunny #bunniesoftiktok #petsoftiktok #character

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

That is one clever bunny!

