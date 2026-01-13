A Clever Fan Made A Christmas Ornament Of Twitch Streamer CaseOh And It’s Adorbs
by Matthew Gilligan
Do you know who CaseOh is?
If you don’t, let me fill you in: he’s an extremely popular gamer with a huge social media following!
A TikTokker named Iliana is a huge fan of CaseOh’s and she decided to make a pretty amazing Christmas ornament based on his likeness.
This is what CaseOh looks like, in case you’re not familiar with him.
@caseohgames
Iliana posted a video that showed viewers how she made the CaseOh ornament.
This is pretty darn impressive!
@ilimadee
Not fully finished with him, there’s a few other things I’d like to add but I was too excited to finish #caseohgames #twitchstreamer #twitch #diy @Case @CaseOhs_mom
In another video, she said she got the idea to make the ornament when she was putting up her first Christmas tree.
Iliana decided to make the ornament based on CaseOh’s likeness because she said he helped her get through a lot in 2025.
The TikTokker said she was taking orders to make a few of the hand-made ornaments, but she encouraged viewers to make their own because they are expensive and they take a while to put together.
@ilimadee
I’ll also be designing some new ornaments soon! There are still a few ideas I want to bring to life based on things I love, so if that sounds interesting, stick around! And I’m really glad to hear his dad is doing well and recovering, according to his last stream! #fypシ #fyp #twitchstreamer #caseoh #twitch
In this video, Iliana showed folks the finished product.
Take a look at this thing!
It even has a button on its foot makes the ornament talk!
@ilimadee
And he’s off! I hope he arrives safely!! #caseoh #caseohgames #twitch #twitchstreamer #fypシ
Now let’s see how viewers reacted.
This person asked a question.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And another viewer was impressed.
She’s quite crafty and this is very impressive!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.