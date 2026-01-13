A Clever Fan Made A Christmas Ornament Of Twitch Streamer CaseOh And It’s Adorbs

Do you know who CaseOh is?

If you don’t, let me fill you in: he’s an extremely popular gamer with a huge social media following!

A TikTokker named Iliana is a huge fan of CaseOh’s and she decided to make a pretty amazing Christmas ornament based on his likeness.

This is what CaseOh looks like, in case you’re not familiar with him.

Iliana posted a video that showed viewers how she made the CaseOh ornament.

This is pretty darn impressive!

In another video, she said she got the idea to make the ornament when she was putting up her first Christmas tree.

Iliana decided to make the ornament based on CaseOh’s likeness because she said he helped her get through a lot in 2025.

The TikTokker said she was taking orders to make a few of the hand-made ornaments, but she encouraged viewers to make their own because they are expensive and they take a while to put together.

@ilimadee I’ll also be designing some new ornaments soon! There are still a few ideas I want to bring to life based on things I love, so if that sounds interesting, stick around! And I’m really glad to hear his dad is doing well and recovering, according to his last stream! #fypシ #fyp #twitchstreamer #caseoh #twitch ♬ original sound – ilimadee

In this video, Iliana showed folks the finished product.

Take a look at this thing!

It even has a button on its foot makes the ornament talk!

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And another viewer was impressed.

She’s quite crafty and this is very impressive!

