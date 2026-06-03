A Neighbor Kept Blasting Music and Revving His Loud Car—Until a Homeowner Retaliated With a Savage ‘Taylor Swift’ Weapon

When you live in an apartment building, the normal thing to do is to try to be relatively quiet so you don’t disturb your neighbors, especially at night. Some people, however, seem to take the opposite approach.

What would you do if your neighbor was constantly blasting loud music and running his loud truck late into the night, even after being asked to keep it down?

That is what was happening to the person in this story, so they started blasting Taylor Swift songs and spraying girly scents all over the place at times, it would annoy the neighbor the most. It didn’t take long for him to get the point, and now he keeps quiet.

Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire, and that was the case here. Read through the full story below to see what you think about this highly effective revenge.

Defeating Inconsiderate Neighbor with the Power of Girly Music (and scents) I firmly believe in giving someone a taste of their own medicine when they’re being a jerk.

Needlessly loud people are the worst.

We all know the stories of loud, rude neighbors, especially in apartment buildings. I will literally never understand why someone could be so inconsiderate, but you know what? At this point, I don’t care anymore.

This person has had enough.

I’ve spent a lot of time trying to be quiet despite people being loud and rude and I have absolutely had it and decided to do something about it. I will be loud back, and I guarantee you ain’t gonna like it.

This type of person always seems to live in multifamily housing just to maximize their annoyance.

This person above me was your stereotypical “alpha male” kind of guy, “I am the only one who matters” kind of energy. He drove a loud car that he just *had* to leave idling for ten minutes so everyone can hear it. Inconsiderate about spaces, didn’t care if he bothered people.

What kind of awful person does this type of thing?

He also blasted music at night when others slept, and you could feel the vibrations. It was a nightmare, and despite us talking to him, he kept doing it. We even mentioned it to our building manager, but nothing happened.

I’m not sure the other neighbors appreciated this revenge.

So, I did what any rational person would do: started blasting Taylor Swift, aimed up at the ceiling, as well as out the window when he would come out to his loudly idling car. The whole night, it was just Taylor Swift. Nothing else.

Come now, everyone loves that scent (even if they can’t admit it).

Oh you’re *manly?* Walk through the halls smelling of Strawberry Pound Cake from Bath and Body Works. If you want us to suffer putting up with your crap, you can put up suffering with our girly music and scents.

It seems like the revenge worked.

Needless to say, this is the first night there was no music thumping and he left as soon as the car turned on this morning.

Some people just refuse to change until it impacts their own life negatively. You have to fight fire with fire, and that is just what this person did.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story of revenge.

Sometimes you just have to fight fire with fire. Sadly, many people refuse to be considerate to others unless they feel the pain themselves.

Fortunately, the guy in this story didn’t put up much of a fight. The people in the neighboring apartments might have hated both types of music. The end result was worth the annoyance, though.