A Creator Got A Heartwarming Surprise After He Asked A Stranger To Break A Pinata For $5

A young man named Zach whose TikTok bio says that “Kindness is cool” posted a video that started out simply enough, but took a major turn and went viral for good reason.

It all started when Zach asked strangers on the street around the holidays in New York City if they wanted to break a pinata for $5.

Two people who walked by weren’t interested in participating, but a woman named Fatima said she’d be do it.

Fatima surprised Zach by telling him she knows who he is from his YouTube videos and she went to an ATM machine to get cash to try to break the pinata.

After Fatima broke the pinata, she realized there was $1,000 inside.

Zach told her, “Chime wanted to help you have a stress-free holiday.”

A man who didn’t want to participate earlier walked by and Fatima gave him $100.

She said, “You got to bless others.”

Zach then gave Fatima another $1,000 and she gave it to a woman walking through the park with a stroller.

The woman was moved by the gesture and she hugged Fatima.

Fatima and Zach then walked up to Fatima’s neighborhood in Harlem, where Fatima gave another woman on the street $1,000.

And, because she was so generous to strangers, Zach had a huge surprise for her…

He gave Fatima $10,000!

Here’s the video.

@mdmotivator “These are my people. I know how hard the struggle is” 🥹❤️ @Chime #kindness #money #surprise #family #holiday I teamed up with Chime because they’re helping make the holidays a little less stressful, and helping people bank smarter. Thank you, Chime, for giving Fatema and so many others a more stress-free season. Be kind and love always ❤️ ♬ original sound – Zachery Dereniowski

That was a wholesome, unexpected turn of events!

