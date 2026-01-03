A Customer Wanted A Higher Discount On An Item, But The Cashier Wouldn’t Give Her Any More Money Than Store Policy Allowed

If you work in customer service, you’re gonna have good days and bad days…

And you’re also gonna have good customers and AWFUL customers!

Take a look at what this Reddit user had to say about a particularly annoying day at their job and see if you think they took things too far.

AITA for reminding a customer she isn’t in a flea-market? “I (24f) work retail as a cashier. A customer, of course a middle-aged woman, brings me a damaged item and of course, wanted a discount for it. Store policy is to give 30% off of all damaged items so that’s what I do.

Here we go…

To my shock (even though I probably shouldn’t be surprised) she still thought the price was too high and wanted me to sell her the item for 5 dollars. I burst into laughter and reminded her she wasn’t in a flea-market. She gets all huffy and says: “Excuse me?!” I repeat myself. She glared at me, throws the item on the counter and storms out.

Not everyone thought it was funny…

My coworker and mother both told me I was a smart *** when I retold the story to them. AITA?”

And here’s what folks said on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user chimed in.

Some customers can be so pushy…

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.