A Dad Recreated His Teenage Daughter’s Dance Videos In Hilarious Fashion. – ‘He stretched my shirt out of its seams.’

Now, this is comedy gold!

A dad saw the way his daughter was behaving on TikTok, so he decided to put her on blast and show her that she’s not the only one with dance moves in the family!

The daughter’s name is Kami, and here’s an example of one of her videos that caught her father’s eye.

And then it was Dad’s turn…

The text overlay on his video reads, “Day 1 of copying my daughter’s TikTok until she acts right.”

And boy, did he get down to the music in hilarious fashion!

The caption the video reads, “Who did it better?”

Kami responded with a video that saw her lip-syncing along with an audio clip about people being disrespectful.

The text overlay reads, “Me when people are saying my dad did the remake of MY TikTok better.”

Kami added, “He stretched my shirt out of its seams.”

This is some serious Dad trolling right here!

