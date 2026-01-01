January 1, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Dog Without Front Arms Named Belly Is A Social Media Sensation

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a dog

TikTok/@hannah_sand24

Heeeeeeeeeeere’s Belly!

A woman named Hannah fostered an adorable pooch named Belly and people have fallen in love with her on TikTok.

And there’s something pretty special about Belly: she was born without front legs.

In Hannah’s first video featuring Belly, she introduced viewers to the pup.

@hannah_sand24

She is full of life. #fosterpuppy #puppy #disabled

♬ original sound – Hannah & Belly

Hannah posted another video where she fed Belly from a spoon.

@hannah_sand24

Belly is the sweetest girl. #puppy #fosterpuppy #fostermom #disableddog

♬ original sound – Hannah & Belly

And in this video, the TikTokker showed viewers the different wheelchairs that she let Belly try out to see which one would be a good fit.

@hannah_sand24

She has come so far. There were a few other sets of wheels through out this time that just didn’t work for her so I don’t include them. Hopefully we will have a brand new set next week! #puppytiktok #puppy #rescuepuppy

♬ Slipping Through My Fingers – From ‘Mamma Mia!’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Meryl Streep & Amanda Seyfried

Hannah showed viewers Belly’s adorable nightly routine.

@hannah_sand24

This is what Belly’s nights consist of. She plays on my chest until she puts herself to sleep nuzzled in my neck🥹 @Rags to Riches Animal Rescue #rescuedog #fosterpuppy #puppy #puppytiktok

♬ original sound – Hannah & Belly

And finally, here’s a video of Belly wearing a sweater.

I mean, does it get any cuter than this pooch?!?!

@hannah_sand24

Comfy and warm now @Rags to Riches Animal Rescue #rescuedog #fosterpuppy #puppy #puppytiktok

♬ original sound – Hannah & Belly

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer is in love.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.24.16 PM A Dog Without Front Arms Named Belly Is A Social Media Sensation

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.24.38 PM A Dog Without Front Arms Named Belly Is A Social Media Sensation

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.24.50 PM A Dog Without Front Arms Named Belly Is A Social Media Sensation

Admit it, you’ve already fallen in love with Belly the dog!

