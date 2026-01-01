A Dog Without Front Arms Named Belly Is A Social Media Sensation

Heeeeeeeeeeere’s Belly!

A woman named Hannah fostered an adorable pooch named Belly and people have fallen in love with her on TikTok.

And there’s something pretty special about Belly: she was born without front legs.

In Hannah’s first video featuring Belly, she introduced viewers to the pup.

Hannah posted another video where she fed Belly from a spoon.

And in this video, the TikTokker showed viewers the different wheelchairs that she let Belly try out to see which one would be a good fit.

Hannah showed viewers Belly’s adorable nightly routine.

And finally, here’s a video of Belly wearing a sweater.

I mean, does it get any cuter than this pooch?!?!

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer is in love.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Admit it, you’ve already fallen in love with Belly the dog!

