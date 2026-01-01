A Dog Without Front Arms Named Belly Is A Social Media Sensation
by Matthew Gilligan
Heeeeeeeeeeere’s Belly!
A woman named Hannah fostered an adorable pooch named Belly and people have fallen in love with her on TikTok.
And there’s something pretty special about Belly: she was born without front legs.
In Hannah’s first video featuring Belly, she introduced viewers to the pup.
@hannah_sand24
She is full of life. #fosterpuppy #puppy #disabled
Hannah posted another video where she fed Belly from a spoon.
@hannah_sand24
Belly is the sweetest girl. #puppy #fosterpuppy #fostermom #disableddog
And in this video, the TikTokker showed viewers the different wheelchairs that she let Belly try out to see which one would be a good fit.
@hannah_sand24
She has come so far. There were a few other sets of wheels through out this time that just didn’t work for her so I don’t include them. Hopefully we will have a brand new set next week! #puppytiktok #puppy #rescuepuppy
Hannah showed viewers Belly’s adorable nightly routine.
@hannah_sand24
This is what Belly’s nights consist of. She plays on my chest until she puts herself to sleep nuzzled in my neck🥹 @Rags to Riches Animal Rescue #rescuedog #fosterpuppy #puppy #puppytiktok
And finally, here’s a video of Belly wearing a sweater.
I mean, does it get any cuter than this pooch?!?!
@hannah_sand24
Comfy and warm now @Rags to Riches Animal Rescue #rescuedog #fosterpuppy #puppy #puppytiktok
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
This viewer is in love.
Another TikTokker chimed in.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
Admit it, you’ve already fallen in love with Belly the dog!
