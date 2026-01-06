A Guy Was Putting In An Intense Workout At The Red Rocks Amphitheater, And It’s Actually Impressive

When you are visiting a very public place like the Red Rocks Amphitheater, the last thing you expect to see is a bodybuilder working out.

Some tourists were checking out the area when a muscular guy in nothing but short shorts started working out, loudly, so they captured a video that has gone viral.

The video begins looking down at the stairs of the amphitheater at a guy doing push ups.

He is grunting loudly with each one, which causes some of the people around to chuckle.

They captioned the video with, “Sound effects to match the workout. What’s this guy’s name?”

To be clear, these aren’t just normal pushups. He is pushing himself up into the air with each one.

Once he is done with the pushups, he runs up a few stairs, then crouches and launches himself backwards.

It almost looks like he is going to fall down the many stairs.

But then he starts running backwards down the stairs at a shocking rate of speed. The crowd that is, by this point watching him closely, gasps in surprise.

One woman says, “I can’t watch.”

She clearly thinks he is going to fall.

Another guy says, “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

It is undeniably impressive.

When he finally reaches the bottom, he stops and puts his arm in the air saying, “Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!”

The crowd erupts in applause. It is fun with everyone having a good time.

What a fun and unforgettable experience.

You really have to see it to believe it.

Take a moment to watch the video below.

The people in the comments have mixed feelings.

This person comments on how the guy has no embarrassment.

The crowd was clearly into it.

Yeah, it was fun, but the guy seems weird.

I guess the whole world is this guy’s gym.

