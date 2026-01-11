January 11, 2026 at 4:55 pm

A HomeGoods Shopper Saw A Very Strange Item For Sale At The Store – ‘I think I’ve run into one of those social experiments.’

You never know what you’re gonna encounter in a HomeGoods store…

And a woman named Gracie got quite a surprise!

She took to TikTok to show viewers the unusual item she encountered during a shopping trip.

Gracie showed viewers a ceramic horse that she found at the store.

She said, “I think I’ve run into one of those social experiments.”

Gracie asked viewers, “You’re telling me that this actually came into HomeGoods? Or do we think somebody painted it at a pottery class and returned it here?”

The TikTokker also showed viewers that the price tag on the horse was $19.99.

That’s not exactly cheap!

Check out the video.

currently taking part in a social experiment… #homegoods #homegoodsfinds

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTok viewer shared their thoughts.

