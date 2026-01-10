A Homeowner Asked Her Neighbor To Keep His Cats From Sitting In The Windows Because It Drives Her Dog Crazy

I’m gonna go ahead and say it…

AITA for asking my neighbor to stop letting his cats look through the windows? “I (35F) have a Jack Russell Terrier, who is usually very well-behaved but goes crazy at the sight of cats and will bark incessantly, which, as you can imagine, gets really annoying.

My neighbor has three cats, which he doesn’t seem to allow to go outside, which I think is part of the problem. They are always looking out the window, which makes my dog, who also likes to look out the window, bark and distract me. Yesterday, I went outside and asked my neighbor if he could stop letting his cats look out the window because of my dog.

He said that it really wasn’t an option, apologized and went to go back inside. But I got angry because he wasn’t listening and asked if he could consider getting gates or something for his windows. He, out of the blue, told me that I was acting entitled and that I obviously had no idea what it was like to own cats, which isn’t true because I had cats when I was younger. My neighbor went back inside before I could say anything else. I was pretty firm with myself for a while but now I’m worried that I may have been unreasonable with my request. AITA?”

