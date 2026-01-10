A Homeowner Put Up Security Cameras On His Property After Nearby Burglaries, But His Next Door Neighbors Aren’t Happy About It

Safety first!

Those are words to live by, my friends.

And when it comes to home security, you can never be too careful…

But I guess not everyone feels that way!

Check out what this Reddit user had to say about what happened after her put up security cameras on his property.

AITA for putting cameras on my property? “I (31M) live in a small HOA community. Everyone gets along well with each other and the neighbors trust one another. I can ask my next-door neighbor to grab my mail or let my dog out if I’m away for work. Recently, there have been a few break-ins and things were stolen.

He’s trying to protect his property.

I decided to put a camera system in the front of my house and back. I did check with the HOA and they didn’t have any complaints. Well, my next-door neighbors had an issue with the cameras and think they are only causing more harm than good.

What’s the big deal?

They threatened to report me to the HOA and have the cameras removed. I have not heard from the HOA yet. A neighbor put a “Cameras Are Prohibited” sign in his front lawn. AITA for putting cameras on my property?”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

He’s just trying to keep an eye on his property…but not everyone likes it.

