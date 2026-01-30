A Landlord Evicted Tenants From His Property, So They Painted The Whole Place Black Because The Lease Didn’t Specify What Color To Use

Some landlords have very specific rules about how they want their properties left when tenants move out.

Nothing changed, everything in its place, no major damage.

In today’s story, a group of tenants who were evicted from a property decided to maliciously comply to teach their landlord a lesson.

Read on and get all the details below.

My old boss owned a rental property. He had a dispute with some tenants and evicted them. “The terms of the lease required that the tenants redecorate the property when they left. There had been some bad feeling about it, the tenants were unhappy with my boss, and vice versa, but they agreed to comply with the terms of the lease. When they left, he went to inspect the property, and found they had redecorated as required by the lease.

Hmmm…

Every wall, every window frame, every piece of wood and all the ceilings had been carefully painted. In black. The lease hadn’t mentioned anything about what colors they should use.

Thats how malicious compliance works!

He was actually quite amused by this, although it cost him more to undo their work than it would have done if they hadn’t done it – black is a very difficult color to decorate over the top of.”

These tenants pulled a fast one on this landlord!

