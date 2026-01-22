January 22, 2026 at 4:55 pm

A Person Gave A Monkey An Egg And Its Reaction Has Instagram Cracking Up

by Matthew Gilligan

monkey eating an egg

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

Jeez, tell us how you really feel…

An Instagram video of a monkey who is clearly pretty picky about the food he eats went viral and it got people talking.

monkey eating an egg

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

In the video, a person handed his monkey friend an egg to eat.

The monkey cracked it and opened it…

And then he smelled it…

monkey smelling an egg

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

The money was clearly repulsed and he threw the egg away.

After that, he gagged and looked like he was going to vomit.

Well, I guess they won’t try to feed him one of those again…

monkey sticking its tongue out

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

Here’s the video.

Viewers shard their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 4.54.11 PM A Person Gave A Monkey An Egg And Its Reaction Has Instagram Cracking Up

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 4.54.37 PM A Person Gave A Monkey An Egg And Its Reaction Has Instagram Cracking Up

And this person wasn’t impressed.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 4.55.42 PM A Person Gave A Monkey An Egg And Its Reaction Has Instagram Cracking Up

That monkey was not a fan of that egg!

