A Pregnant Woman Said A Bakery Ruined Her Gender Reveal Cake With One Phone Call. – ‘If my eyes are red it’s because I’ve been crying all morning.’

Nobody likes it when a surprise is ruined…

And this mom-to-be is no exception!

She posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her gender reveal surprise was ruined by a bakery she hired to make a cake.

The TikTokker wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Listen to this voicemail I got from the bakery completely ruining my gender reveal. I asked to add raspberries for a girl or blue/blackberries for a boy.”

The person who left the voicemail said, “Please give me a call regarding your order. You ordered a single lemon with blackberry we don’t have blackberry filling. The only thing that actually makes the lemon single lemon is the lemon curd.”

The voicemail continued, “And you want a gender reveal so we need to talk about the cake. Give me a call here.”

And the surprise was ruined…

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Imagine paying money, walking into the bakery with a sealed envelope from a doctor, curating a whole special, intimate moment with you and your partner…just to have some random, careless woman ruin it with a single voicemail. If my eyes are red it’s because I’ve been crying all morning.”

Check out the video.

imagine paying $$, walking into the bakery with a sealed envelope from a doctor, currating a whole special, intimate moment with you & your partner… just to have some random, careless woman ruin it with a single voicemail… thaaaanks… if my eyes are red it’s cause I’ve been crying all morning 🖤🖤 #genderrevealfail #genderreveal #emotions #pregnant #altmom

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and showed folks the cake she got.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “This is what I sent my family for my gender reveal after the baker completely ruined it for us.”

this is what I sent my family for my gender reveal after the baker completely ruined it for us 🖤🖤🖤 #pregnant #altmom #genderreveal #genderrevealfail

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person wasn’t impressed.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 8.28.52 AM A Pregnant Woman Said A Bakery Ruined Her Gender Reveal Cake With One Phone Call. If my eyes are red its because Ive been crying all morning.

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 8.29.04 AM A Pregnant Woman Said A Bakery Ruined Her Gender Reveal Cake With One Phone Call. If my eyes are red its because Ive been crying all morning.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 8.29.20 AM A Pregnant Woman Said A Bakery Ruined Her Gender Reveal Cake With One Phone Call. If my eyes are red its because Ive been crying all morning.

What a huge bummer!

