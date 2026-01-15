A Pregnant Woman Said A Bakery Ruined Her Gender Reveal Cake With One Phone Call. – ‘If my eyes are red it’s because I’ve been crying all morning.’

Nobody likes it when a surprise is ruined…

And this mom-to-be is no exception!

She posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her gender reveal surprise was ruined by a bakery she hired to make a cake.

The TikTokker wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Listen to this voicemail I got from the bakery completely ruining my gender reveal. I asked to add raspberries for a girl or blue/blackberries for a boy.”

The person who left the voicemail said, “Please give me a call regarding your order. You ordered a single lemon with blackberry we don’t have blackberry filling. The only thing that actually makes the lemon single lemon is the lemon curd.”

The voicemail continued, “And you want a gender reveal so we need to talk about the cake. Give me a call here.”

And the surprise was ruined…

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Imagine paying money, walking into the bakery with a sealed envelope from a doctor, curating a whole special, intimate moment with you and your partner…just to have some random, careless woman ruin it with a single voicemail. If my eyes are red it’s because I’ve been crying all morning.”

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and showed folks the cake she got.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “This is what I sent my family for my gender reveal after the baker completely ruined it for us.”

What a huge bummer!

