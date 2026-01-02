A PureGym Customer Said She Almost Got Stuck In One Of The Gym’s New 24-Hour Entry Pods Late At Night

Note to self: never, ever get into an “entry pod” at a business if there are no employees around…

A TikTokker named Gabby learned that lesson the hard way and she posted a video to show folks what happened when she got trapped in an entry pod at her gym in Brooklyn, New York.

Gabby’s video showed her stuck inside the entry pod and told viewers, “I knew I was going to get stuck in this thing.”

She wrote in the video’s text overlay, “It’s late. The gym is super empty right now. There’s no one to save me. The ‘front desk’…EMPTY because they decided to replace employees with ROBOT DOORS.”

Gabby eventually got in to the gym because another gym member walked by and noticed she was stuck.

She wrote in the text overlay, “Sorry for the profanities, but I was SWEATING, and I’m pretty sure the person in this death trap before me farted.”

Gabby said it was around 10 p.m. when she got stuck and she was in the entry pod for about two minutes.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “PureGym aka Blink Fitness. COUNT YOUR DAYS. Seriously need a new gym.”

Take a look at the video.

@gabbykalomiris PureGym aka blink fitness COUNT YOUR DAYS. seriously need a new gym this shit is really pissing me off 😤 ♬ original sound – gabby kalomiris

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This sounds like an accident waiting to happen…

