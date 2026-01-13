‘Could I be hiding in the refrigerator? In the oven? In the cabinet?’ – A Realtor Tells Viewers Where She’d Play Hide And Seek In The Houses She Sells
by Matthew Gilligan
Real estate videos can be pretty stale, but not when you see TikToks posted by a real estate agent named Lisa.
Her videos feature not only beautiful properties for sale…but also games of hide and seek.
Lisa likes to show viewers the highlights of different places for sale while having them guess where she might be hiding.
The first video’s text overlay reads, “Where I would hide if I played hide and seek in my D.C. listing.”
Lisa said, “This is where I would hide if I owned this home. Follow me.”
She gave viewers a tour of the listing and whispered her narration.
At one point, she said, “Could I be hiding in the refrigerator? In the oven? In the cabinet?”
But she was actually talking from another room!
Check it out!
@lisaduboisrealestate
Ready or Not, Here It Comes….Hide and Seek DC Edition 🔍 🫣 Discover the best spots in this stunning condo. Spacious, stylish, and full of surprises. Did you just find your next home? 🏡1417 Staples St NE Unit 201, Washington DC 20002 Offered for $589,000 #DCRealEstate #HideAndSeekRealEstate #HiddenGemsFindYourHome #FindYourHomemes #seekandyoushallfind #housetour #realestatereels #remaxdistinctive #chrissyandlisateam #PruittTitle Lisa DuBois Associate Broker, Lic VA+DC The Chrissy & Lisa Team RE/MAX Distinctive 710 W Broad St, Falls Church VA 22046
In another video, Lisa showed viewers a pretty snazzy house for sale in Virginia.
Where could she be hiding this time…?
@lisaduboisrealestate
The hide and seek games continue and this time we are at my gorgeous listing in Lake Barcroft. This stunning remodel by MM Design Co is truly captivating – spot me if you can 😉 #hideandseekrealestate #homesweethome #hiddengems #realtorlife #seekandyoushallfind #housetours #lakebarcroft #chrissyandlisateam #homesweethome #realestatereels #virginiarealestate #PruittTitle Lisa DuBois Associate Broker, Lic VA+DC The Chrissy & Lisa Team RE/MAX Distinctive 703-821-1842 710 W Broad St Falls Church, VA 22046
And then Lisa profiled a house on a lake in Virginia.
You won’t believe where she was hiding this time.
Find out in the video below!
@lisaduboisrealestate
A game of hide and seek in Lake Barcroft 🔍 Check out some of the awesome amenities as you try to find me 🛶🐟🌊 Let’s find your home in Lake Barcroft in 2025 😉 #realtoradventures #hideandseek #seekandyoushallfind #fallschurch #lakebarcroft #lakeliving #virginialiving #virginiarealtor #remaxagent #remaxdistinctive #chrissyandlisateam #pruitttitle Lisa DuBois Associate Broker, Lic VA + DC The Chrissy & Lisa Team RE/MAX Distinctive 703-821-1842 710 W Broad St Falls Church, VA 22046
Now let’s see what viewers said.
This person was shocked.
Another viewer shared their thoughts.
And this individual was impressed.
Kudos to her camera person!
They’re shooting these videos like a seasoned cinematographer!
