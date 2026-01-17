January 17, 2026 at 10:55 am

A Ring Doorbell Captured The Adorable Moment A Little Boy Ran Up To His Grandparents’ House Asking For A Cookie

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is simply adorable!

A viral video showed a little boy who was on a mission…for a cookie at his grandparents’ house!

The little boy got out of a car and immediately headed up the driveway to his grandparents’ front door saying, “Cookie!” over and over again.

Once he got to the front door, he discovered it was locked.

Viewers can hear someone greet him and ask him if he wanted a cookie.

And I think we all know what the boy’s answer was…

The caption to the video reads, “Stopping at no cost for that cookie. Consider this a reminder to treat yourself today.”

That’s good life advice, folks!

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

Ring got in on the action.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual nailed it.

Nothing was gonna stand between that kid and his cookie!

