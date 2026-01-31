January 31, 2026 at 4:48 pm

A Spoiled Dog Named Gracie Got A New Sibling And She Wasn’t Happy About It At All. – ‘I actually don’t think she wants a friend.’

by Matthew Gilligan

dog snarling its teeth

TikTok/@daniellevespi

Hey, dogs have feelings, too…

And this one didn’t seem to impressed when a new puppy was introduced to her domain!

A TikTokker named Danielle posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks how her dog Gracie reacted to getting a new sibling.

dog snarling its teeth

TikTok/@daniellevespi

In the viral video, Gracie’s face says it all…and she wasn’t happy about this development.

In the text overlay, Danielle wrote, “Your spoiled only child isn’t excited about the new sibling we purchased for her.”

dog snarling its teeth

TikTok/@daniellevespi

The new puppy’s head is visible at the end of the clip.

The caption to the video reads, “I actually don’t think she wants a friend.”

dog looking at another dog

TikTok/@daniellevespi

Here’s the video.

@daniellevespi

I actually don’t think she wants a friend #fyp #goldenretriever #puppytiktok #golden

♬ original sound – Viral Music Hits

Update: it looks like these are getting along just fine now!

@daniellevespi

to everyone with such concern that Gracie is a mean golden, this is how she plays lol. She’s also offended by ur accusations 🤣#goldenretriever #golden #playtime #gracieandchino

♬ original sound – Danielle Vespi

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.32.14 PM A Spoiled Dog Named Gracie Got A New Sibling And She Wasnt Happy About It At All. I actually don’t think she wants a friend.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.32.30 PM A Spoiled Dog Named Gracie Got A New Sibling And She Wasnt Happy About It At All. I actually don’t think she wants a friend.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.32.45 PM A Spoiled Dog Named Gracie Got A New Sibling And She Wasnt Happy About It At All. I actually don’t think she wants a friend.

This dog isn’t an only child anymore!

