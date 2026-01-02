A Student Befriended A Woman In A Retirement Home, So The Woman Left Her A Large Chunk Of Inheritance Money Instead Of Giving It To Family Members

It’s gotta be a weird feeling when you inherit money from someone you’re not related to and it comes as a total surprise.

AITA for taking an inheritance? “Around 5 years ago while I was at school I did a class trip to a retirement village and had to “work” there for a few days to get a certificate.

I met a woman there and we became friends. From that point on I visited every month and took her out as often as I could. We went shopping saw movies and I had to take her to the hospital on occasion. She loved me like a daughter, she had kids but they never visited or called her.

She passed away a few months ago and I found out that most of her money/things where going to her church, but she had left me $10,000 to help with university costs. I cried for a whole day when I found out.

Her real family found out and have been telling me I do not deserve it and I need to give it back to them. I’ve been refusing and they are now considering getting a lawyer involved. AITA for not giving it to them?”

