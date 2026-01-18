January 18, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Subway Sandwich Was Flattened After A Man Fell On It And Now People Are Trying To Recreate The Feat On TikTok

You really never know what trends are going to gain traction on TikTok and inspire viewers to make their own videos…

And this is definitely a weird one!

It all started when a woman named Des posted a video and showed folks that her husband fell on a Subway sandwich and flattened it.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My husband fell and his whole body landed on top of half of his sub. Turned it into a FLAT sandwich.”

The caption reads, “Poor sandwich didn’t stand a chance.”

@des_osio22

Poor sandwich didn’t stand a chance 😂😂#subway #smashedsandwich

♬ original sound – Des Osio

A TikTokker named Anna ate a sandwich and wrote in her video’s text overlay, “Every time I eat Subway I can’t help but wonder how the hell the guy who fell on his sandwich made it so flat.”

She wrote in the caption, “A case that never sat right with me.”

@oddfutureanna33

a case that never sat right with me🥀 #subway #fyp #funny

♬ The Subway – Chappell Roan

Another woman named Gaby did a pretty impressive job of flattening her sandwich and she ate it on camera for viewers.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Flat sandwich ASMR.”

@gabybigbites

Flat sandwich asmr ✨ Inspired by @Des Osio I couldn’t get mine nearly as flat though. 💔 @Subway #subway #sandwich #iykyk #flatsandwich #asmr #notalking #explore #viral #smashedsandwich #crunchy #mukbang #fyp #fypシ

♬ original sound – gabybigbites

And another TikTokker got in on the action and tried to flatten her sandwich with a mallet.

She’s on a mission!

@homegirl1107

Day 3 of Women in STEM flattening a #subway sandwich. What shoud I try next?#smashedsandwich NOT SPONSORED! @AdamSandler

♬ original sound – Homegirl1107

She also gave it the old college try…but running the sandwich over with her car…

@homegirl1107

Day 4 and let me tell you, running over a #sandwich with a car was way harder than i thought it would be. #smashedsandwich #womeninstem #notsponsored

♬ original sound – Homegirl1107

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.32.14 PM A Subway Sandwich Was Flattened After A Man Fell On It And Now People Are Trying To Recreate The Feat On TikTok

Subway weighed in!

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.32.26 PM A Subway Sandwich Was Flattened After A Man Fell On It And Now People Are Trying To Recreate The Feat On TikTok

And this viewer has an idea…

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.32.38 PM A Subway Sandwich Was Flattened After A Man Fell On It And Now People Are Trying To Recreate The Feat On TikTok

Give this trend a shot and see if you can flatten a sandwich!

