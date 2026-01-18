A Subway Sandwich Was Flattened After A Man Fell On It And Now People Are Trying To Recreate The Feat On TikTok

You really never know what trends are going to gain traction on TikTok and inspire viewers to make their own videos…

And this is definitely a weird one!

It all started when a woman named Des posted a video and showed folks that her husband fell on a Subway sandwich and flattened it.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My husband fell and his whole body landed on top of half of his sub. Turned it into a FLAT sandwich.”

The caption reads, “Poor sandwich didn’t stand a chance.”

A TikTokker named Anna ate a sandwich and wrote in her video’s text overlay, “Every time I eat Subway I can’t help but wonder how the hell the guy who fell on his sandwich made it so flat.”

She wrote in the caption, “A case that never sat right with me.”

Another woman named Gaby did a pretty impressive job of flattening her sandwich and she ate it on camera for viewers.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Flat sandwich ASMR.”

And another TikTokker got in on the action and tried to flatten her sandwich with a mallet.

She’s on a mission!

She also gave it the old college try…but running the sandwich over with her car…

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person was shocked.

Subway weighed in!

And this viewer has an idea…

Give this trend a shot and see if you can flatten a sandwich!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁