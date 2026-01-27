A Teen Refused to Watch the Dozens of Facebook Reels Her Mom Sends Every Day Because She Doesn’t Use the App, And It Turned Into an Argument About Respect

This teen barely touches Facebook and only keeps the app because her mom insists she does.

Her mom, on the other hand, lives on the platform and sends upwards of 15 reels a day.

When the teen didn’t watch or respond to them, her mom accused her of being rude and intentionally dismissive.

What should have been a nonissue quickly spiraled into a lecture about attitude, psychology, and “starting problems.” Read on for the story…

AITA for not watching the reels my mom sends? I, (16), never use Facebook or Facebook messenger. The only reason I still have the apps are because my mom has told me I have to keep them. Now my mom on the other hand, is always scrolling through Facebook. She sends me at least 15+ reels a day. This by itself I don’t think is a problem. Earlier today, my mom was talking about how she sent me some reels that I should look at. Before I could get a word out, she started ranting about how it’s rude that I don’t respond or watch them.

Which, yes, I understand is a little bit rude. But I have told her several times I do not use Facebook or Messenger and do not even open the apps. I tried to tell her once again, in what I thought was a polite tone, that I do not use those apps. She responded by getting upset and told me that I’m a “rude a******” for not watching what she sends me. S he kept going on and on about how I’m purposefully ignoring her. Her tone was very condescending to me and made me feel like I’m a bad kid just for not watching the reels she sends me.

After she was done ranting I tried my best to acknowledge and just walk away. I’d rather walk away to go pet one of our cats than get upset at her. I had to walk back by her after I felt I had cooled off enough. She was still in the same place and was staring off into space with an angry face, like how she usually does after getting upset at me. I asked her “What?” I only said that because I wanted to know what was up. I really tried to not have an attitude since that is something I am actively working on. She then went off on how I’m “trying to start sh*t” and that I’m purposefully being passive aggressive.

She told me that since I’ve taken psychology I should know better than to be passive aggressive since it’s just going to start problems. I just stayed quiet because usually it’s better to say nothing than to respond. Now, I would 100% agree I’m the a****** if I were to be using the apps on a daily basis and if I were ignoring her. But I’m never on the apps nor am I purposefully ignoring her. I do not want to use Facebook or look at any of the reels. I don’t want to be a part of Facebook at all due to all the stuff I’ve heard about Meta (which I know some of it could be false but still). Most of the reels she sends me are things she ends up telling me about later or is just some AI slop.

On every other app that I actually use, I do watch what she sends me. I don’t always reply to it, but I do watch. I just really don’t like the way she responded and tried to tell me that I’m purposefully trying to ignore her and start problems. Again, I think this whole situation is unbelievably stupid but I still feel frustrated at what happened. I want to know other peoples opinions on the situation and I’m prepared for judgement/criticism. AITA?

The teen insists she isn’t ignoring her mom—she simply doesn’t open Facebook and never has.

Now she’s asking Reddit whether refusing to engage with an app she doesn’t use makes her disrespectful…or if this is just misplaced frustration.

People went OFF about the mom.

NTA, this person said. Mom is just a handful.

This person said to just deactivate the app and call it a day.

This person thinks the whole thing is just laughable.

At some point, not watching Facebook reels isn’t rebellion, it’s just not having the app open.

