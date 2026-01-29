A Tenant Endured Months Of Her Neighbor Blaming Her Cat For Everything, So She Trained A Neighbor’s Parrot To Roast Him

Pet drama tends to escalate when one side refuses to accept reality.

After her calm cat became the scapegoat for everything from missing socks to bad vibes, one woman decided to fight back by giving her neighbor’s parrot a very snarky vocabulary.

AITA for teaching my neighbor’s parrot to roast him because he kept blaming my cat for everything? I (31F) have a cat named Maomao. Maomao is extremely calm. She sleeps 20 hours a day and occasionally screams into the void at 3 a.m., like any respectable cat.

Her neighbor also has a noisy pet.

My neighbor Amiel (50sM) has a parrot named Ginger. Ginger is loud, opinionated, and apparently fluent in passive-aggressive commentary.

Yet, her neighbor can’t stop badmouthing her cat, even for ridiculous reasons.

For months, Amiel has been blaming everything on my Maomao: His plants being knocked over? “Must’ve been that cat.” His missing socks? “The cat probably stole them.” The time his garage door wouldn’t shut? “Your cat hacked it.” His breakup? “Your cat gave my girlfriend bad vibes.”

Despite the fact that the cat doesn’t even leave the apartment.

Maomao has never even BEEN inside his house. She only leaves the porch to yell at leaves. So… I got petty.

She decided it was time to get even in the most creative way.

Whenever Amiel left Ginger outside on his patio, I would talk to Ginger over the fence. Nothing harmful, just silly phrases like: “Amiel did it.” “Stop yelling, Amiel.” “Clean your room!” (He hated this one.)

This has had some rather amusing consequences for Amiel.

Fast forward: Amiel comes pounding on my door because Ginger now screams: “AMIEL DID IT! AMIEL DID IT!” every time something goes wrong. Apparently Ginger yelled it on a phone call with Amiel’s boss, and now Amiel is furious. He told me I’m “corrupting his bird” and demanded I “untrain” Ginger immediately.

But the renter only laughs and rubs it in even more.

I told him that’s not how parrots work and maybe he should stop blaming my cat for solar eclipses and plumbing issues. He said I’m immature. I said his bird just has a stronger moral compass than he does. So… AITA for teaching my neighbor’s parrot to roast him because he kept blaming my cat for everything?

