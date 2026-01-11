January 11, 2026 at 2:48 am

A Traveler At An Airport Was Seen Rapidly Swiping Right On A Dating App. – ‘Sat next to him on the flight, too.’

by Matthew Gilligan

man swiping on his phone

TikTok/@jorgeygonzi

This fella wasn’t playing around!

A TikTokker at an airport in Singapore captured a man swiping right like a madman on a dating app he posted the video on TikTok for the whole world to see.

man swiping on his phone

TikTok/@jorgeygonzi

The video shows a man at the airport swiping on profiles on a dating app…

And this fella is as fast as lightning!

man swiping on a phone

TikTok/@jorgeygonzi

The text overlay on the video reads, “Encountered a Passport Bro at the Singapore Airport.”

The caption reads, “Sat next to him on the flight, too.”

In case you were wondering, a “Passport Bro” refers to a man, usually from a western country, who travels abroad to try to find a wife in another country.

The more you know…

man looking at his phone

TikTok/@jorgeygonzi

Take a look at the video.

@jorgeygonzi

Sat next to him on the flight too 😭 #passportbros

♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

Now let’s see what folks had to about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 11.02.12 AM A Traveler At An Airport Was Seen Rapidly Swiping Right On A Dating App. Sat next to him on the flight, too.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 11.02.36 AM A Traveler At An Airport Was Seen Rapidly Swiping Right On A Dating App. Sat next to him on the flight, too.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 11.02.50 AM A Traveler At An Airport Was Seen Rapidly Swiping Right On A Dating App. Sat next to him on the flight, too.

This guy was on a mission to find a woman!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter