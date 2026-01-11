A Traveler At An Airport Was Seen Rapidly Swiping Right On A Dating App. – ‘Sat next to him on the flight, too.’

This fella wasn’t playing around!

A TikTokker at an airport in Singapore captured a man swiping right like a madman on a dating app he posted the video on TikTok for the whole world to see.

The video shows a man at the airport swiping on profiles on a dating app…

And this fella is as fast as lightning!

The text overlay on the video reads, “Encountered a Passport Bro at the Singapore Airport.”

The caption reads, “Sat next to him on the flight, too.”

In case you were wondering, a “Passport Bro” refers to a man, usually from a western country, who travels abroad to try to find a wife in another country.

The more you know…

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

This guy was on a mission to find a woman!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!