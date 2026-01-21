A Woman Filmed Something Strange That Happened To Her Niece And She Might Have Captured A Glitch In The Matrix

Are you ready to have your brains all mixed up like some scrambled eggs?

A woman named Katie posted a video that showed her young niece playing with a ball…until the ball inexplicably disappeared!

Say whaaaaaaaaat?

In the video, Katie’s niece hit a plastic ball around the floor with a plastic stick.

Everything seemed normal…until the ball completely vanished while the girl was playing with it.

In the video’s caption, Katie wrote, “Glitch in the matrix??? My niece playing golf with a bauble from the tree and it literally goes missing.”

She added, “My sister has moved everything and it’s completely disappeared, can’t find it? Whats happening? Can anyone explain?”

Well, that’s a head-scratcher…

Here’s the video.

@katiievictoriax Glitch in the matrix??? My niece playing golf with a bauble from the tree and it literally goes missing. My sister has moved everything and its completely dissapeared cant find it?? Whats happening? Can anyone explain? 😮 😳 😱 #glitchinthematrix ♬ original sound – katiievictoriax

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a story.

And this viewer has an idea of what might’ve happened…

The ball vanished into thin air!

