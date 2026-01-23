January 23, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘Always share why and always ask why?’ – A Career Coach Talked About How Your Communication Style May Be Hurting Your Career

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about work

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Have you ever stopped, taken a deep breath, and really pondered whether the way you talk to other people might be all wrong?

A career coach named Rachel posted a video on TikTok and she responded to the following question: “Is your communication style harming your career options?”

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Rachel asked viewers, “Is your straightforward communication style alienating your colleagues and costing you promotions?”

She continued, “Then it’s possible that you, like me, saw being direct and to the point as a sign of integrity, honesty, and work ethic without realizing that it’s not what we say, but how we say it that can make or break workplace relationships and career success.”

woman talking about work

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Rachel then said, “I’m going to share a simple tip that, when practiced daily, can immediately improve how you are perceived by others and also how you receive them.”

She told viewers, “Always share why and always ask ‘why?’ Instead of immediately launching into a question, take a moment to share why you are asking in the first place, every time.”

The career coach then gave examples of how not to sound accusatory when asking questions.

We hope her advice helps!

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Let’s take a look at the video.

@thatcareerchic

Is your communication style harming your career? #workplacecommunication #leadershipdevelopment #communicationskills #corporateamerica

♬ Luxury fashion (no vocals) – TimTaj

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 2.01.56 PM 1 Always share why and always ask why? A Career Coach Talked About How Your Communication Style May Be Hurting Your Career

Another individual asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 2.02.16 PM 1 Always share why and always ask why? A Career Coach Talked About How Your Communication Style May Be Hurting Your Career

And this TikTok user was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 2.02.21 PM 1 Always share why and always ask why? A Career Coach Talked About How Your Communication Style May Be Hurting Your Career

This is solid career advice!

The Sifter