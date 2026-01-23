‘Always share why and always ask why?’ – A Career Coach Talked About How Your Communication Style May Be Hurting Your Career

Have you ever stopped, taken a deep breath, and really pondered whether the way you talk to other people might be all wrong?

A career coach named Rachel posted a video on TikTok and she responded to the following question: “Is your communication style harming your career options?”

Rachel asked viewers, “Is your straightforward communication style alienating your colleagues and costing you promotions?”

She continued, “Then it’s possible that you, like me, saw being direct and to the point as a sign of integrity, honesty, and work ethic without realizing that it’s not what we say, but how we say it that can make or break workplace relationships and career success.”

Rachel then said, “I’m going to share a simple tip that, when practiced daily, can immediately improve how you are perceived by others and also how you receive them.”

She told viewers, “Always share why and always ask ‘why?’ Instead of immediately launching into a question, take a moment to share why you are asking in the first place, every time.”

The career coach then gave examples of how not to sound accusatory when asking questions.

