An Art Teacher Named Matt Taylor Went Viral On TikTok Because People Think He’s Really Kevin James

A viral TikTok account run by someone who claims to be a teacher named Matt Taylor has a lot of folks talking…

Because this “Matt Taylor” character looks an awful lot like actor Kevin James!

In an October 15, 2025 post, Mr. Taylor showed viewers a bulletin board in a classroom with the message, “Reading gives your imagination wings.”

As he walked through the school’s hallways, he told viewers, “But art also gives your imagination wings. It teaches you about life. It’s not even about the art. It’s about what you’re bringing to it that creates the art.”

Mr. Taylor said about his students, “I’m filming this and they put it up on Instagram or something like that. The kids are gonna do it for me.”

He added, “A lot of people taught me and it really, really helped, so I hope it helps you, as well.

The video ended with Mr. Taylor starting to yell at a student named Alan.

In the caption, he wrote, “I’m always telling my students to push themselves, take chances, and see what they can create. Well, today they called me out, and now here I am, starting this account. Don’t know what it’ll become, but for now, I’m sharing little tidbits about life, art, and how to turn messes into masterpieces.”

@thisismatttaylor I’m always telling my students to push themselves, take chances, and see what they can create. Well, today they called me out.. and now here I am, starting this account. don’t know what it’ll become, but for now, I’m sharing little tidbits about life, art, and how to turn messes into masterpieces. #artteacher #teacher ♬ original sound – Matt Taylor

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person has no doubt…

This viewer thinks they know what this is all about.

And another TikTok user made a good point.

