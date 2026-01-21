January 21, 2026 at 2:55 pm

An Owner Threw Her Dog A Ball And Its Reaction Shows Olympic-Worthy Skills

by Matthew Gilligan

dog jumping in the air

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

I guess you CAN teach an old dog new tricks.

And you’re about to see something pretty extraordinary in this viral Instagram video

dog by its owner

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

A woman sat on a couch with a cat on her lap and she threw a ball to her dog…

And the dog did a backflip and snagged that thing out of the air…

Not once, but twice!

dog jumping in the air

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

Another dog that clearly heard the commotion and came in to the room just in time to see his furry friend catch a ball on the second go-round.

Nice work!

dog by its owner

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

Let’s check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 5.25.03 PM An Owner Threw Her Dog A Ball And Its Reaction Shows Olympic Worthy Skills

Another individual noticed something funny.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 5.25.13 PM An Owner Threw Her Dog A Ball And Its Reaction Shows Olympic Worthy Skills

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 5.26.00 PM An Owner Threw Her Dog A Ball And Its Reaction Shows Olympic Worthy Skills

This dog might want to consider a career as a professional athlete…

