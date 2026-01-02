Annoying Boyfriend Made A Typing Error And Blamed His Girlfriend For Not Understanding The Message, But She Doesn’t Think A Doctorate Qualifies Her For That Job

Isn’t it annoying when boyfriend’s don’t understand simple queues and tasks?

AITA for not understanding my boyfriend’s message and being so upset over this? Key context: for my boyfriend’s job, he is assigned to different locations to work at and his schedule changes every week, so his work location wouldn’t be the same every week. His birthday is on the 18th and he works the day before and after. At the moment, I am living at his house.

One day, I texted him about going to this big reef fish shop he wanted to go to which is next to my house. His house is about 50 miles from my house. I told him that I can drive him to the shop the day of his birthday, the 18th. Below are my text messages with my boyfriend from Sunday the 14th. 👩🏻 (Me): Do you want to go to that big fish reef shop and do you work on your birthday huni? 👦🏻(Him): I work 17th and 19th 👩🏻: Yay 👩🏻: I can drive us to that big fish reef shop and we can get kbbq after after if you want

👦🏻: Ok 👦🏻: My work 20 mins shoveling from your house 👩🏻: huh? Then he ignores my question and doesn’t clarify so I forget about it. The next day, he mentions sleeping over at my house tomorrow night. I get confused right away because he never mentioned sleeping over at my house and I ask “why?”

And he starts to seem annoyed and say “I told you I work on the day before and after my birthday” And I am still confused because that seemed irrelevant to me. He tries to explain again and mumbled about working in the same store that’s close to my house So I assumed he is referring to the one store he worked at one time which is 5 minutes away from my house so I said “the xxxx store?” and he sighs loudly and says “ugh never mind, forget about it”

I ask him to clarify because I’m confused but he just gets super mad I get up and leave because I’m lost and confused and upset about how he responded to me Then I text him because I can’t really talk when I’m upset and he says “it doesn’t take an Einstein to figure it out” What he meant from the text earlier, he meant that he works 20 minutes away from my house and didn’t mean to write the word “shoveling.”

He automatically assumed I would get that message so he ignored my “huh?” message. He also thought that I would assume that we’re staying at my house the day before and the day after his birthday based on that message alone. Since it’s convenient for him to drive to work and also because on his birthday, we were going to the fish reef shop which is also near my house. He tells me that he thought I was smart enough to make that connection and said “why would I randomly mention working 20 minutes away from your house if I didn’t imply that we should sleep over at your house?”

And I told him that other people wouldn’t understand him either and he said “well, you have a doctorate’s degree and they don’t” From the messages above, would you have assumed that the message “my work 20 minutes shoveling from your house” meant that his work is 20 mins away from my house and that we should stay at my house or am I the asshole for being upset about it and thinking that he’s the AH?

