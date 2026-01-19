Are Men Only Drinking Matcha To Try To Impress People? A Look At The Hilarious TikTok Meme.

Jeez, I didn’t know that matcha was such a big deal…

But I guess I was wrong!

TikTokkers are taking to the social media platform to call out “performative matcha.”

Basically, these folks think that men are only drinking matcha these days to try to impress people and get attention.

In this video, a group of young men picked up matcha drinks from a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant…

And they looked pretty excited about it.

Another viral video showed a young man sitting in a coffee shop drinking a matcha with confidence.

The text overlay poked fun at him and reads, “Performative final boss.”

Another video contained the text overlay, “Performative Male Final Boss” and showed a man gleefully sipping his cup of matcha.

And a TikTokker named Andy weighed in on the situation.

In his video’s text overlay, he wrote, “Social media ruined matcha.”

Andy told viewers, “You guys ruined matcha. I can’t even drink matcha anymore without being called ‘performative.’ I grew up with this stuff!”

He asked, “What’s the next drink you’re gonna ruin, guys?”

Ouch…

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Yes, guys like milky, grassy tea.

