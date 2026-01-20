Aunt Picked Up Her Niece From A Seafood Restaurant And Took Her To A Steakhouse, So Now Her Mom Is Accusing Her Of Undermining The Punishment

Family rules get messy pretty quickly when everyone throws around their own version of “fair.”

So, what would you do if your niece were punished for refusing to sit through a celebration at a restaurant that made her miserable, and you were asked to pick her up?

Would you take her home to fend for herself? Or would you take her to the place she originally wanted to go?

In the following story, one aunt finds herself in this situation and decides that her niece deserves a nice dinner.

Here’s what happened next.

AITA for taking one of my nieces out when she was grounded I am 29F, and my niece (Molly, 14) are very similar, especially when it comes to food. We cannot stand seafood. No matter what it is or how it’s made, we can’t stand it. Recently, Molly and her twin sister (Hannah, 14) won a championship at school, and their paternal grandparents offered to take them out to celebrate. Normally, they go to a local steakhouse, but Hannah has been wanting to go to this seafood restaurant (unlike Molly, she LOVES seafood, especially sushi and crab).

Molly was not happy and let everyone know it.

This caused problems with Molly, and she didn’t even want to go. Their mother forced her, saying the restaurant probably had other things besides seafood to eat. Apparently, Molly straight refused to order anything, even the non-seafood options. At one point, she loudly said it didn’t matter because everything smelled like whale *****, and she wouldn’t be able to eat anything. Obviously, this embarrassed everyone else, and I was called to come get her and that she was grounded for making a scene.

She tried to stand up for Molly.

I still took her to the steakhouse to eat, which made her mother mad because I was rewarding bad behavior, and was apparently supposed to take her home to starve or feed her whatever was in the house. I asked the mother if Molly helped win the championship, because why was Hannah the only one being rewarded for it? She tried to say the restaurant was for everyone and that there were safe options for Molly.

Now, Molly is not talking to most of the family.

I disagree because the smell almost took me out just walking in to grab her, I can’t imagine how miserable it was for her. Molly is refusing to speak to anyone except for her dad, who is currently out of state, and me. She’s claiming her grandparents and mother don’t care about her, or if she gets sick from their nasty food, she has asked the school to stop pairing her with Hannah, and that she wants to be separate from her sister, which is upsetting Hannah. AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like quite the family drama.

Let’s check out what advice the people over at Reddit can offer.

For this person, it was about reinforcing bad behavior.

This reader doesn’t understand the story.

Yet another reader who thinks she did the wrong thing.

Here’s someone who thinks it was fair that Hannah got to choose the place.

She should’ve asked first.

It’s never good to assume a parent is okay with something, especially in situations like this.

