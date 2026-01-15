Bank Told A New Customer They Have To Pay A Fee To Buy Rolls Of Dimes, So They Opened And Closed An Account On The Same Day

Some banks have the silliest rules and regulations. They don’t make a lot of sense, but customers can sometimes find clever ways to get around them.

Check out how this person played by the rules AND got what they wanted when they came up against an absurd bank policy.

Sorry, we charge a 5% fee if you aren’t a customer. “I went around town today to a few banks to buy some rolls of dimes to coin hunt for silver. Most of the banks wouldn’t sell me rolls, but my own bank sold me $200 in rolls of dimes (40 rolls). I went to my last stop. I walked in and asked the nice young woman behind the counter if I could purchase some rolls of dimes. She said she wasn’t sure but would go check for me. A minute later, she comes back with a balding guy with a snotty attitude.

Here we go…

“Are you a customer here?” he asked rudely (it’s OK to ask, but he was rude about it). “No,” I answered. “We charge a 5% fee then,” he said smugly. That would mean to buy 2 boxes of rolls ($500 total) I’d have to pay an extra $25. Forget about that. “OK, I’ll open an account then,” I replied. The jerk sauntered over to the new accounts area and gathered my information. He said it’s a minimum of $100 to open an account and asked me how much I’d like to deposit. “$1,500,” I told him, and handed him the cash. After finishing up with my information, he gave me a keychain, some “starter” checks, a bank deposit bag, and some deposit slips. This whole ordeal took about 15 minutes. I asked him if I could buy a couple of boxes of dimes now, and he told me I could. “Great,” I said. “I’ll take 6 boxes.” He gave me this evil stare while I filled out a starter check because he knew where this was going. I wrote a check out for $1,500 and signed it, then held it out for him to take. After a tense pause, he snatched the check out of my hand and huffed off to the vault.

LOL.

He returned with a dolly loaded up with the boxes of rolls of dimes and parked it next to me. “Aren’t you going to wheel it out to my car for me?” I asked. “They are pretty heavy. I’m surprised he didn’t growl, the way he was looking at me. We loaded up my car and I offered to shake his hand. He walked away without a word and I called out to him to make sure he closed my account.”

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This reader chimed in.

This is some seriously sweet malicious compliance!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.