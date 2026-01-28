Bargain-Hunting Reseller Was Told No Boxes Were Available, But Customer Service Quickly Reconsidered When She Asked Them To Gift Wrap Every Single Item

Sometimes the most effective response isn’t confrontation, but calm persistence.

When a seasoned bargain-hunter was refused boxes for dozens of discounted items by both a cashier and a manager, she didn’t push back or raise her voice.

Instead, she followed the rules so perfectly that the staff had no choice but to give in.

Keep reading for the full story!

Don’t want to give out boxes? Fine, gift wrap everything. Back in the day, my mom used to buy out-of-season clothes in the Northern Hemisphere and sell them in the Southern Hemisphere to finance her trips back home. She loved getting items from the 80% and 90% off rack and sometimes would get in excess of 50 pieces from a store.

To cut down on further costs, she asked that the store handle the packaging.

She would then ask for 50 boxes and wrapping paper to wrap the items for her customers once sold. This one time, the cashier refused to give her the boxes she asked for, so she asked for the manager. The manager basically said the same thing—they could not and would not give her the boxes she needed.

But this mom was still one step ahead.

So my mother, with a smile on her face, said, “Ok, that is fine. Could you please gift wrap these 50 items then….” Defeated, they gave her the boxes.

Check and mate!

What did Reddit think of this story?

This commenter is more inclined to side with the cashier on this one.

Businesses still have to make money, even if it makes the customer unhappy.

Small business don’t just have ample boxes to be giving away.

In the end, the boxes were handed over without another word.

Looks like the customer won this one.

