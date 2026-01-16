Barista Was Treated Like A Personal Safety Net By Her Irresponsible Coworker, So She Finally Stood Up For Herself And Shut It Down

There’s a fine line between helping someone out and letting someone completely take advantage of you.

One barista watched that line disappear as her coworker continued asking for favors while ignoring to pay back a hefty loan.

Eventually, the imbalance grew so obvious that she had to draw a boundary her coworker didn’t like.

AITA for refusing to keep covering my coworker’s shifts when she still owes me $700? I, 23F, work at a coffee shop with Kayla, 26F. Fifteen months ago she was sobbing about vet bills and rent, so I lent her $800 cash. We wrote it down, both signed it, and she promised to pay it back.

But I’ve gotten exactly $100 total since then. Meanwhile she’s out getting new tattoos, Uggs, concerts, the usual.

I’ve covered at least 14 of her shifts this past year due to hangovers, dates, “I’m tired,” babysitter issues, etc. Never once complained. She has never covered for me, not even when I’ve asked in advance.

Last night she texted begging me to take her opening shift today because she’s exhausted. I’d just worked a double and was scheduled to close again. I told her no, that I’m done covering until she pays back the $700 she still owes me.

She freaked out, called me heartless, played the single-mom card, then posted a vague sob story in the work group chat. Now half the team thinks I’m harsh for holding money over her head.

I’m out almost $800 and tired of being her doormat. AITA for finally saying no?

Kind people don’t deserve to be taken advantage of, but that doesn’t always stop someone desperate enough to latch on to the closest good samaritan.

If her coworker wanted kindness, she should’ve tried offering some back.

